Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 388 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO opened at $171.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.29. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $147.86 and a 12-month high of $194.70.

