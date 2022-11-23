Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 7,190 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 141,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.93 and a 1 year high of $23.31.

