Cetera Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,239 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,738,000 after purchasing an additional 203,317 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $201,527,000 after purchasing an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,047,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,385 shares during the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.21. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

