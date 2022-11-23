Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 32,960 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,960 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.79% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:XSVM opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $41.01 and a 52 week high of $56.08.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

