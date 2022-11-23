Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 4,028 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 67,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,075,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $134.98 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.96. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

