Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Aflac were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 8,550.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 218.5% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aflac Stock Performance

Several analysts have commented on AFL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Aflac stock opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $52.07 and a one year high of $72.43.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

