Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,792 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 40,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 263,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 95,104 shares during the period. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF stock opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $46.71 and a 1 year high of $66.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

