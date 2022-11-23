Cetera Investment Advisers Decreases Stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 185.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VXF opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $134.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.45. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $192.06.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

