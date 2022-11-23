Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 527.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after acquiring an additional 404,393 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,255,000 after acquiring an additional 694,427 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,439,000 after purchasing an additional 628,681 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 455,259 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $49.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $43.97.

