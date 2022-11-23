Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 0.2 %

CRWD stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Guggenheim started coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.23.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

