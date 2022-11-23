Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Motors were worth $4,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management lifted its position in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 7,832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 1.7% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GM. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Motors from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

