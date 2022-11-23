Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.44 Million Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.52 billion, a PE ratio of 98.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.02. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.42) to GBX 118 ($1.40) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.89) to £118 ($139.53) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

