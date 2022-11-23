Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.66 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 112.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,140,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,404,000 after buying an additional 8,543,788 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,594,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,083,000 after buying an additional 588,429 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 113.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,445,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,594,000 after buying an additional 3,961,668 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,455,430 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

