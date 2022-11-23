Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.69 Million Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:DAPR – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 1.37% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April worth $3,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April by 2,169.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 154,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after purchasing an additional 147,360 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter worth approximately $462,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DAPR stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.28 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – April has a 52 week low of $28.51 and a 52 week high of $31.97.

