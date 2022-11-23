Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.91 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,748 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,610,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12,122.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 4,126,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.42. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $129.80.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

