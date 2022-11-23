Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.43 Million Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $4,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 397.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $179.07 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.57 and a 12-month high of $222.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $170.90 and its 200 day moving average is $177.93.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

