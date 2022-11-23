Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CALF. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

CALF stock opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.76 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

