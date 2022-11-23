Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.84 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,858 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $236.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.76. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

