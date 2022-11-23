Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $4,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRLN. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,586,000 after buying an additional 23,586 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,307,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,722,000 after buying an additional 1,646,614 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 57,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.12. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.