Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in S&P Global by 69.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,969,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 755,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,083,000 after acquiring an additional 183,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 380.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $352.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $320.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus decreased their target price on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.69.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

