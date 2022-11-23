Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 7,852 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Ameren were worth $3,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ameren by 493.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,654,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,452,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,393 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after buying an additional 1,029,187 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Ameren by 46.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,397,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,803,000 after buying an additional 761,460 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ameren during the first quarter worth about $55,521,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.23 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $73.28 and a 1-year high of $99.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.86 and a 200-day moving average of $88.39.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 59.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.70.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

