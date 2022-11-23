Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 94 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cintas were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,057,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,002,364,000 after buying an additional 893,231 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 5.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,163,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $494,904,000 after buying an additional 57,674 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 943,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 803,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,802,000 after acquiring an additional 70,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $455.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $411.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $401.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $343.86 and a 52-week high of $461.44.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 38.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTAS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $463.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

