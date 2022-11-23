Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,659 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Cetera Investment Advisers lessened its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF worth $4,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 72.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 4,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYD opened at $51.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day moving average is $52.56. VanEck High Yield Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $62.63.

