Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 240,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,597,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,869.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Charah Solutions alerts:

On Thursday, November 17th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 360,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00.

Charah Solutions Price Performance

CHRA stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charah Solutions

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Charah Solutions in the first quarter valued at $14,416,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 22.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 606,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 110,470 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 32.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Charah Solutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,924,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.56% of the company’s stock.

CHRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charah Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charah Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.