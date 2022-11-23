Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA) Major Shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp Acquires 240,000 Shares of Stock

Charah Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:CHRA – Get Rating) major shareholder Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp acquired 240,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $247,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,597,932 shares in the company, valued at $7,825,869.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 17th, Energy Services Fund Ugp Bcp bought 360,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, with a total value of $223,200.00.
Charah Solutions Price Performance
CHRA stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. Charah Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.64.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CHRA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Charah Solutions from $7.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Charah Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.
Charah Solutions Company Profile
Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company offers remediation and compliance services, including environmental management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as closure by removal, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.
