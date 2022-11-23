Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.

Charge Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Charge Enterprises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Charge Enterprises by 11.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the third quarter worth $160,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Charge Enterprises by 112.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 124,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Charge Enterprises by 14.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,166,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 271,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Charge Enterprises during the third quarter worth $137,000. 23.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

