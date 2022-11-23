Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.43. Approximately 542 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 731,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRGE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Charge Enterprises from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Charge Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company.
Charge Enterprises Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Charge Enterprises Company Profile
Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.
Featured Stories
