Charles K. Cohn Acquires 132,547 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 132,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.34 per share, for a total transaction of $310,159.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,457,159 shares in the company, valued at $24,469,752.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nerdy Stock Performance

NYSE:NRDY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. Nerdy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $354.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NRDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

About Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,000 after buying an additional 903,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nerdy by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Nerdy by 49.5% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Nerdy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 41,089 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.