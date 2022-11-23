Charles K. Cohn Buys 108,204 Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Stock

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 108,204 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $254,279.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,324,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,262,838.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nerdy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NRDY opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $354.75 million, a PE ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.44. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.59 and a 12-month high of $6.53.

Get Nerdy alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nerdy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,987,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after purchasing an additional 903,471 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,787,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 126,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nerdy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Nerdy by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,297,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 760,917 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Nerdy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,089 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Nerdy

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Nerdy from $4.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Nerdy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.90.

(Get Rating)

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including AI, to connect learners of various ages to experts, delivering value on both sides of the network. Its learning destination provides learning experiences across various subjects and multiple formats, including one-on-one instruction, small group classes, large format group classes, and adaptive self-study.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.