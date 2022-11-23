Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 452.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $32,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 95.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 517.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 68.6% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $152.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.97. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.62 and a 52-week high of $177.19.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.13.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

