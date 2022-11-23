Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 389 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut Equity Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.56.

NYSE EQR opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.03. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $59.32 and a 12 month high of $94.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.24%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

