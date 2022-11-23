Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 383.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GWW stock opened at $605.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $542.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.35. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.48 and a 12 month high of $612.06. The company has a market cap of $30.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 24.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GWW shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $590.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger to $660.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $630.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $572.83.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

