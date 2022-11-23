Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,078 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.9% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Republic Bank by 70.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.6% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $121.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 12.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRC shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $159.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

