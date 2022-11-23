Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 246,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $1,370,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Edison International by 11.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 554,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,243,000 after buying an additional 55,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.05. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Edison International’s payout ratio is presently 148.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

