Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. City State Bank lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.2% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 23.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 5.1 %

NYSE LYB opened at $87.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $71.46 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.61.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.87%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

