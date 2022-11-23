Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 388 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 17,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Best Buy by 0.7% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 20,227 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 11.8% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 18,204 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total transaction of $1,814,388.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,809.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

BBY opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $121.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 57.98%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.88.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

