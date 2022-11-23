Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 732 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.1 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $78.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.27. The firm has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

