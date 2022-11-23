Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lowered its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $364.65 on Wednesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $446.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $331.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.88. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

