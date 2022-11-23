Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,194,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $836,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,146 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,425,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,346,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,617 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,404,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,161 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,478,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,651,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 437.1% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,448,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,696 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $98.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.06. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

