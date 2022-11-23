Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 20.2% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 84,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after buying an additional 14,205 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.0% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 5,187 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $299,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.75.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.27%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

