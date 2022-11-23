Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.6% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 7.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.86.

CF Industries Trading Up 6.7 %

CF Industries Announces Dividend

NYSE:CF opened at $109.68 on Wednesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.25 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 10.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

