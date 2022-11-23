Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $227.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $325.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.94.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.