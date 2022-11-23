Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,019,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 267,089 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 413.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 186,710 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,838,000 after buying an additional 150,325 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 128,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after buying an additional 64,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,769 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $174.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.33.

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $172.47 on Wednesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.85 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $7.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $2.34. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were given a $0.395 dividend. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.08%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

