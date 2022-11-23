Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $313,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after acquiring an additional 548,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 19.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,092,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126,475 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 189.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.07. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 61.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 237.84%.

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

