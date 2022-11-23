Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $317,000 Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Entergy by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after purchasing an additional 181,755 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,061,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,807,000 after purchasing an additional 361,736 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR opened at $112.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $94.94 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.48%.

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

