Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter valued at $883,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Blackstone Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.16 and its 200-day moving average is $97.37. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,685,448.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $137,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,685,448.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,210,871 shares of company stock valued at $207,282,832. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

