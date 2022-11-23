Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $326,000 Stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 31.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 313,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 61,750 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 114,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRO opened at $57.93 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.46 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $927.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.81%.

BRO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

