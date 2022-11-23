Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $337,000 Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 53.8% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 1.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 645,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,636,000 after buying an additional 19,887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 13.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 130,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,001,000 after buying an additional 15,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 97.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.64. National Grid plc has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $80.20.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $2.0929 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.16.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,225 ($14.49) to GBX 1,150 ($13.60) in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,120.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

