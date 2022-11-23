Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $346,000 Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 912.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $58.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.45 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 5.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.97.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

