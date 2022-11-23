Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $364,000 Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 410.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the second quarter worth about $56,000. 78.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.31 and a 200-day moving average of $151.11. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $184.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Wedbush upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

