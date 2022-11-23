Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,968 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 159,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 564,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,253,000 after acquiring an additional 142,053 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.53. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 48.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

