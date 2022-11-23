Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Invests $320,000 in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 11,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.81. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.04.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PEAK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.27.
Healthpeak Properties Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)
- After Nixing its 13% Dividend, Is Lumen Technologies Okay To Own?
- The Sell-Side Caps Gains In Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Cisco Systems Hopes Restructuring Cuts Costs to Drive Revenue
- Stock-ing Stuffers: 3 Attractive Stocks Trading Around $10
- Want to Get a 10% Dividend Yield, Look Here
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.